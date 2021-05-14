Senator Aleksey Pushkov praised the criminal prosecution of the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk in Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

According to him, Medvedchuk’s arrest is connected not with the fight against the oligarchs, but with the attempts of the Ukrainian president to save his falling rating, which is threatened by the growing popularity of the Opposition Platform – For Life. At the same time, a member of the Federation Council noted that these events are also associated with “the cleaning of the political field of Ukraine from politicians sympathetic to Russia.”

On May 13, the Pechersk District Court of Kiev sent Medvedchuk under house arrest. He was also put on an electronic bracelet.

Earlier, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announced suspicion of high treason and embezzlement of state resources to Medvedchuk and his party colleague Taras Kozak. Later, searches began in Medvedchuk’s house.

The Ukrainian Security Service has revealed the essence of the charges against Medvedchuk and Kozak. The deputies are charged with transferring information about a “secret Ukrainian military unit” to Russian intelligence, creating a recruiting network and re-registering a Ukrainian field in Crimea to a Russian firm.