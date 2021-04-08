Ukraine has become a consumable for the United States, and in the event of an aggravation of the situation, the Americans will not sacrifice their soldiers and even supply weapons to Kiev. Russia’s chances in a war with a neighboring country in a conversation with RIA News appreciated by the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov.

“Ukraine has become a consumable for them, than to suffer with Ukraine, it is better to throw them under the“ tanks ”, and then it will be seen,” the senator said, commenting on the statements of Western politicians about their readiness to build up the military potential of Kiev.

Dzhabarov noted that now there is an artificial escalation of the situation and attempts to make Russia a rogue state. Moreover, if the Ukrainian army decides to fight with its neighbor, it will be “its last battle.” “We really do not want this, we are against such a development of events,” added a member of the Federation Council.

Earlier, the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Lithuania and Poland announced “an increase in Russian military activity” near the Russian-Ukrainian borders. Western countries have pledged to train the Ukrainian military and support the “capacity building” of the Ukrainian army.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbass to escalate the conflict.