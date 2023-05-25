The Federation Council approved the law on exemption from personal income tax for material assistance to needy students

The Federation Council approved the law on exemption from personal income tax (PIT) for financial assistance payments to needy students of colleges and universities, reports RIA News.

It is noted that the implementation of this measure is provided from January 1, 2024. This can reduce budget revenues by 600 million rubles.

Also, educational organizations, as well as those organizations that ensure the operation of sports facilities during the entire tax period, are exempt from paying property taxes in the Sirius federal territory (located in the Krasnodar Territory).

Earlier, the senators suggested that the Russian government consider introducing taxation for individuals and organizations for activities on the Internet, including blogging.