Senator Tsekov called Zelensky’s words about Belgorod bragging

The head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is trying to keep a mine in case of a bad game, according to Crimean Senator Serhiy Tsekov. He stated this in an interview RIA News.

Thus, the senator commented on the words of the Ukrainian leader about his readiness to exchange Belgorod for membership in NATO. “It’s just bragging, an attempt to keep a face on a bad game. The territories have been lost, the war has been lost,” Tsekov said.

He also spoke about Zelensky’s meetings with Western leaders in order to “beg for weapons and money.” According to the senator, such negotiations and press conferences of European politicians demonstrate “the wretchedness and decline of Europe.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that Kyiv is ready to exchange Belgorod for membership in NATO. This is how he reacted to the statement by Jens Stoltenberg, director of the personal apparatus of NATO Secretary General, about the option of ending the war through granting membership to Ukraine in response to agreeing to cede lost territories to Russia.