Senator Pushkov: assistance to Ukraine and Israel risks turning into problems for the United States

Simultaneous support for Israel and Ukraine could lead to problems in the United States. This point of view expressed Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in his Telegram channel.

He recalled the words of American leader Joe Biden, who “arrogantly” expressed his readiness to help both countries. “We’ll see where this takes him and the United States with him in the election year. After all, public opinion in the United States is divided as never before,” the senator wrote.

He also drew attention to the position of Republican congressmen who call for funds intended for Ukraine to be sent to Israel. Thus, Pushkov noted, the Israeli army is faced with a shortage of ammunition, and only the United States can supply it. At the same time, Kyiv also needs military assistance, he emphasized. “All this could seriously affect the ability of the United States to cope with two crises at the same time,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, Biden expressed confidence that Washington can simultaneously help Ukraine and Israel with the phrase “who, if not us.” According to him, the United States is the most powerful country in the history of the world, so it is able to support both states without compromising its own international security.