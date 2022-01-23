Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov appreciated London’s statement about sanctions against Russia, which will be introduced in an attempt to establish a “puppet regime” in Ukraine. He expressed his opinion on this matter in Telegram-channel.

“It can be assumed that the head of the British Foreign Office is going to Moscow in order not only to tell us about how either the Mongols or the Tatars attacked the “proud Ukraine”, as well as about its history, which the minister does not know, but also in order to tell us the next warnings and threats,” Pushkov wrote.

He noted that in this case, the visit of the British authorities to Russia is meaningless, and recalled that London is sending more and more weapons and even special forces to Ukraine.

The so-called “dialogue” of Britain is needed only in order to be active, the member of the Federation Council believes.

“It is unlikely that she is carrying something meaningful. But on the crisis, you can do a good job of promoting: Moscow and Russia today attract everyone’s attention, ”concluded the senator.

Earlier, Deputy Boris Johnson, head of the UK Department of Justice Dominic Raab said that London intends to impose restrictive measures against Russia not only in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, but also in an attempt to establish a “puppet regime” there. He stressed that a broad package of financial and economic sanctions would be adopted against Moscow.