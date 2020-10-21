The head of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev appreciated the idea of ​​the Russian Ministry of Finance to reduce the number of military personnel. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, the committee does not support this proposal. He stressed that the number of servicemen is established by the president as the supreme commander-in-chief, based on a set of tasks in the field of effectively ensuring the security of the state. Bondarev added that a stable recruitment system has been formed in the country, balanced in the number of posts replaced by military and civilian personnel.

The head of the committee also said that the idea of ​​the Ministry of Finance will not lead to the economic effect it predicts.

Earlier, the department’s proposal to reduce the number of military personnel outraged the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. The ministry said in a statement that such actions would negatively affect the country’s defense capability and give zero savings. The military department recalled that the funds for the payment of salaries to servicemen are allocated for the actual number, and this, in turn, is formed on the basis of “a set of tasks in the field of effectively ensuring the security of the state.”

The Ministry of Finance noted in its proposal that the plan would make it possible to eliminate 100,000 posts not related to the performance of combat missions. It was also proposed to increase the terms of wearing clothing items or replace its issuance with monetary compensation. It was proposed to provide food for contractors only during combat duty and on field exits.