The Federation Council assessed the idea of ​​an amnesty for loans to Russians at around three million rubles. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5, by the RBC edition.

According to Konstantin Dolgov, deputy chairman of the economic policy committee, the government is currently looking for “additional steps to support the population,” especially those in the most affected categories. He also noted that a lot has been done to support and develop small and medium-sized businesses.

“As for this proposal, a kind of leveling, I have doubts,” Dolgov said. “But here we need to get acquainted with the details of the initiative, it needs to be worked out.” He added that these measures should be “economically justified”, it is also important to calculate their further impact on the state of the banking system.

In an interview with the publication, Senator, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy Ivan Abramov also shared his opinion. He said that a similar proposal had previously been expressed by members of the Liberal Democratic Party. “This idea has been proposed more than once in the form of bills, but, unfortunately, did not pass, although I think that in principle it is worth thinking about it,” he commented.

Earlier it became known that a proposal was sent to the State Duma to hold an amnesty for loans in the amount of three million rubles. According to the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party Maksim Suraykin, the initiative is connected with the “protracted emergency situation in the country.” He later added that the state budget has enough funds to pay off the debts of Russians. In addition, it is important to take into account the reserve funds, said the party chairman.