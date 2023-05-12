The signing by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a decree on the implementation of a pilot project from the 2023 academic year to change the levels of vocational education in the country is long-awaited. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture Lilia Gumerova on Friday, May 12.

She recalled that the president’s message clearly stated the need to create their own, sovereign education system, and special attention was paid to issues of higher education.

“A lot, especially representatives of business, the real sector of the economy, especially technical areas, talked about how insufficient the level of competence, training of engineering personnel, technical specialties is today, that four years of a bachelor’s degree is clearly not enough for high-quality training of specialists,” Gumerova said in an interview. With R.T.

The senator noted that the decree of the head of state “very clearly defines the levels of education, the term of basic higher education and the list of universities that will participate in the pilot project.”

Earlier that day, it became known that Putin signed a decree on the implementation of a pilot project to change the levels of vocational education in Russia from the 2023 academic year, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

The project provides for the introduction of basic higher education for a period of four to six years and specialized higher education for one to three years. NSN.

The program will be implemented at MAI, MISiS, Moscow State Pedagogical University, St. Petersburg Mining University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University and National Research Tomsk State University.

Putin instructed the participants of the pilot project to develop and approve educational standards by June 30 of this year, the government of the Russian Federation to determine the implementation procedure in two months, and the Ministry of Education and Science to provide financial support and organize the issuance of documents on education and qualifications in three months.

Earlier, on April 19, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Valery Falkov, said that higher education in Russia would be divided into three stages – basic (bachelor’s degree, specialist), specialized (master’s degree, residency, assistantship-internship) and graduate school (adjuncture).

He said that the main task of the first is to provide an interdisciplinary, practice-oriented approach to personnel training. The purpose of specialized higher education will be in-depth training for those who have passed the first stage. Postgraduate studies will be singled out as a separate level, at which scientific and scientific-practical personnel will be formed.

Earlier, on February 21, Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, proposed returning to the traditional basic training of specialists with higher education for a period of four to six years. At the same time, he stressed that the transition to the new system should be smooth.