Senator Bashkin is confident that Putin would win the upcoming presidential elections in Russia

Presidential elections in Russia have not yet been scheduled, so it is too early to talk about any initiatives in this regard. Thus, the idea of ​​the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, to cancel the presidential elections was appreciated by Alexander Bashkin, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

“The elections are not tomorrow, and there is no need for any immediate action yet. In addition, such a grandiose figure like our president does not need additional legal support,” the senator said, suggesting that the current head of state, Vladimir Putin, will be able to win the elections in any case.

Kadyrov, during a flash mob in Grozny, which was timed to coincide with Putin’s birthday, admitted that elections could be held during a special operation, but they should be limited to nominating a single candidate, who, in Kadyrov’s opinion, should become the current head of state.