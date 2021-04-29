US President Joe Biden’s statements about US relations with other countries, including Russia and China, could be considered encouraging if they were not accompanied by conditions and threats to use force if they are not met.

This opinion was expressed on Thursday, April 29, by the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev on his Facebook page.

“On the external track, of course, it is important that Biden states that there is no desire to escalate with Russia, that there is a need for equal rules of the game in the economy for everyone, including China, and that he is willing to use diplomacy in relations with Iran and the DPRK. In general, they are encouraging statements, if in each case they were not accompanied by accompanying conditions and threats to use force if they are not met. That they, these statements, largely neutralizes, “- commented Kosachev.

In his opinion, Biden’s speech made an ambivalent impression.

“The feeling of a split in the brain. When one part of them is formed by common sense and understanding that there is no alternative to correcting American foreign policy, which has led the world into numerous dead ends. But when the other is formed by radicals from the secret services and Congress, who continue to invent mythical threats from the outside and intimidate the population, including the president, with the impending collapse of the dominant American positions in the world, ”the senator added.

At the same time, Kosachev called the statement about supporters of the ideas of white supremacy within the country “a curious interpretation” that “is unlikely to reconcile the divided American society.”

“Outwardly directed radicalism may well be comparable to terrorism, capturing the consciousness of people, as the internal actions of racists in the United States, smashing monuments and exciting museums, regardless of their political beliefs and race,” summed up the vice-speaker of the Federation Council.

In his speech on April 28 (April 29 in Russia) before the US Congress, Joe Biden said that the country was competing with China and a number of other states for the palm in the 21st century. According to the American leader, he told Xi Jinping that the United States welcomes competition. At the same time, Biden “made it clear that he would protect American interests in all areas.”

On April 18, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that competition between the United States and China was inevitable. However, Beijing is in favor of a healthy standoff. According to Yucheng, China and the United States are the largest economies in the world and are obliged to settle relations.