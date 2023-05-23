If peace had been important to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he would have agreed to negotiate with Moscow without preconditions. On May 23, Senator of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov told Izvestiya.

On the eve of the representative of the President of South Africa Vincent Magvenia said that the African mission to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict proposes to stop the hostilities in the first place. The six countries that took the initiative believe that negotiations can begin without the withdrawal of Russian troops from territories that Kyiv considers its own, writes Reuters.

However, Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Lyubov Abravitova opposed such an initiative. She recalled that Zelensky made it clear that dialogue with the Russian Federation would not take place until the Russians left “the territory within internationally recognized borders.”

“African countries offer absolutely sensible things. If Zelensky had been serious about resolving the conflict, he would have agreed to negotiations without preconditions, he would have said that “when we start talking, then we’ll see.” But for Zelensky, the negotiations mean the beginning of the end of the conflict, which means the beginning of the end of aid from the West,” Tsekov said.

Also on May 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed the information that a group of African leaders would arrive in Kyiv. He also said that Kyiv is open to dialogue with African countries offering assistance in resolving the conflict, but any peace initiative should not include its freezing.

On May 16, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to receive a mission of African leaders on a peace initiative. According to him, on behalf of the leaders of African countries, he discussed this issue with the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was ready to consider proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis from the countries of Africa and Latin America. The Russian side has not yet seen proposals “on paper” from the authors of the African and Latin American initiatives, he explained.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.