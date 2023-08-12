Senator Kosachev: Ukraine’s “peace formula” speaks of its unwillingness to negotiate

The “peace formula” proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms Kyiv’s unpreparedness for negotiations. About it declared Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev in his Telegram channel.

He stressed that the peace plan of the Ukrainian side contains a demand for the complete surrender of Russia, which indicates the impossibility of holding negotiations at the present time. The senator stressed that Western countries should not rely on Kyiv’s ultimatum. “The rule of bazaar bargaining does not work here: demand the maximum at once, and you will get what is acceptable,” he said.

According to Kosachev, the Ukrainian authorities do not believe that such a demand can be the basis for negotiations. “They are just pleased that people come and listen to their excited stories about how they will soon return the self-determined territories, receive countless reparations, and judge Russian leaders,” he said.

Earlier, Zelensky’s office published a document with explanations for all 10 points of Kyiv’s “peace formula”. In particular, Ukraine demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the complete demilitarization of this territory.