Statements that the United States is no longer discouraging Ukraine from striking Russian territory testify to Washington’s true aggressive intentions towards the Russian Federation. This was announced on December 10 to Izvestia by Federation Council Senator Olga Kovitidi.

The day before, on December 9, The Times, citing a source in the US defense department, reported that the United States had reconsidered its attitude towards potential strikes on Russian territory and no longer insisted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should not carry out such strikes. This was explained by the fact that Washington is no longer so diligently avoiding escalation compared to the beginning of the conflict.

As Kovitidi noted, this statement takes the mask off the American authorities and testifies to the genuine aggressive desires of the United States directed against Russia and its people.

“We understand that at the international level today there is practically no one to give a proper political and legal assessment to the fact that the United States, which is arming, training, providing satellite tracking, financial support and other military assistance to the Ukrainian side, has long been actually fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia,” noted Kovitidi.

On December 7, White House spokesman John Kirby assured that Washington had never called on Kyiv to strike at Russian territory, adding that the Ukrainian authorities had the right to make such decisions on their own. Kirby also added that the United States provided Ukraine with weapons only so that Kyiv had the opportunity to defend itself, and did not encourage strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on December 5, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the morning Ukrainian drones tried to attack the airfields of Diaghilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

