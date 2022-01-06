Trained militants from several countries operate in unrest-ridden Kazakhstan. This was stated by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, transfers NTV.

“Well-organized militants appeared in the ranks of the protesters, both home-grown and militants who began to flock to Kazakhstan from abroad, from neighboring countries of the Near and Middle East. Calling things by their proper names – first of all, from Afghanistan, ”he explained.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO for help because of the unrest that broke out in the country. On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.

Later, the countries participating in the Collective Security Treaty sent their units to Kazakhstan. The secretary general of the organization promised that the peacekeepers would not be involved in dispersing demonstrations in Kazakhstan. At the same time, they have the right to use weapons, but they have the right to use them only in the event of an attack on them by armed gangs.