Senator Pushkov said that Russia does not plan to block YouTube

The head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, assessed the likelihood of blocking the YouTube video hosting service in Russia. His words are quoted RIA News.

“As far as I know, YouTube is not expected to be blocked,” Pushkov said about the lack of plans to block the video hosting service in Russia.

Earlier, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova commented on the video hosting site’s blocking of Russian channels.