The Federation Council is ready to consider and approve the extension of the Treaty on the Reduction of Offensive Arms (START-3) at a meeting on January 27. He told about it on January 26 TASS Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Federation Council committee on international affairs.

According to him, the parliament can ratify the START extension before its expiration date, February 5. Kosachev stressed that the Federation Council will probably be able to vote for ratification on January 27.

Senators are waiting for the submission of documents on the extension of the START-3 treaty to the State Duma, they are ready today or tomorrow to start work on ensuring the legislative process for extending the treaty, added Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s international affairs committee.

“The exchange of notes on the extension of the START Treaty is an important signal for the preservation of the nuclear deterrent system in the world,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on reaching an agreement to extend START III. In a message from the Kremlin following telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, it is noted that both presidents expressed satisfaction with the exchange of notes on the extension of the treaty.

Earlier on the same day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, noted noticeable and rapid progress in the issue of extending the START Treaty.

On January 21, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was proposing to Russia to extend this START Treaty for the maximum possible period of five years.