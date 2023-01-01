Speaker of the Federation Council Matvienko: all partners of Russia adequately assess what is happening around Ukraine

All Russia’s partners adequately assess what is happening around the Ukrainian crisis. This was stated by the Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, writes RIA News.

In addition, Russia’s allies are also “ready to do everything possible to help ensure that the Ukrainian crisis is finally resolved inside the Ukrainian peace through diplomatic means, and they understand well who it depends on,” the parliamentarian added.

Currently, the President of the Federation Council is in Brazil to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the country’s elected president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. According to her, over 100 delegations from different countries came to the ceremony. Matvienko stressed that such events are an opportunity for bilateral contacts and discussion of a wide range of issues.

Earlier, Speaker of the Federation Council Matviyenko arrived in Brazil. During the visit, she held a number of meetings, including with the Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, and the President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, Experanza Bias.