The risk of escalation in relations with Russia will force European and American politicians to change the vector of their views on the situation in Ukraine and influence the decision of the Ukrainian leader in peace talks with Moscow. This was announced on Friday, December 23, by Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24“.

“The feeling of fear and concern in Europe and in the United States has become a reality. We must take this into account and count on the fact that sooner or later responsible politicians will still raise their heads, say: “Let’s still limit Zelensky’s opportunities and force him to accept reality and sit down at the negotiating table,” Karasin said.

He also said that among US politicians there are those whose concern about a possible big clash with Russia is growing. In this regard, he added, limits are being discussed in Washington on certain types of weapons supplied to Kyiv.

Earlier, on December 22, The Wall Street Journal reported that the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the preparation of a “peace plan”, which will consist of 10 points and be presented in February. It was noted that the document “will lead to joint security guarantees for decades to come.”

The next day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin did not have any information about Ukraine’s intentions to publish a “peace plan.”

In addition, on December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine at the negotiating table. He noted that the Russian side has never refused dialogue. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities “forbid it to themselves.”

Ukraine refused to negotiate with the Russian Federation on October 4, when Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.