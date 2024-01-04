Russia's relations with Western countries in 2024 will remain tense or could become even more difficult, and countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and Africa will be more predisposed to Moscow. Senators of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation shared this opinion on January 4.

Thus, Senator, Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Sergei Perminov, in a conversation with “RIA News” indicated that the White House administration has developed and is actively pursuing in practice the concept of strategic containment of Russia. In addition, in most states of “Old Europe” there are governments in power that “advocate increasing pressure on our country, despite the political, military and economic costs.”

“The situation could change if they rethought the reasons for what is happening and, as a result, began a substantive dialogue on a range of issues relating to the security system in Europe. However, so far there have been no such aspirations on their part,” he said, adding that for Western countries, support for the Kyiv government is a tool for inflicting strategic defeat on Russia.

In turn, Natalya Nikonorova, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, suggested that relations with the countries of the collective West will become tense “against the backdrop of Russia’s victories.” She also predicted that the economic crisis in European countries will worsen.

The senator drew attention to the fact that the population of unfriendly countries receives information about Russia from their official media, which “deliberately distort reality and manipulate facts.” In this regard, the Russian Federation faces the task of continuously bringing objective information to the attention of civil society.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that the democratic West was losing miserably to authoritarian and ultranationalist Ukraine. This is how he responded to a statement by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba, in which he noted that Kiev does not have a plan “B” in case of a shortage of military assistance from the West.

Before this, on December 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, said that the people of Russia had united in the face of the West, and the country itself had become significantly stronger. According to him, the West planned to divide the people of Russia, but it only achieved the unity of the country and people.