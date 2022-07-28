Senator Klishas allowed new territories to join Russia in autumn 2022

Andrey Klishas, ​​head of the constitutional committee of the Federation Council, allowed new territories to join Russia in the fall of 2022. His comment is in Telegram-channel.

According to the senator, parliamentarians in the upcoming session can concentrate on work on this topic. “I fully admit that the most important task of the autumn session of this year’s parliament will be the integration of new territories into the legal space of the Russian Federation,” Klishas wrote.

Earlier, the senator assumed that Ukraine would soon lose the status of a subject of international law. Klishas then emphasized that the territory of Ukraine continues to be “the subject of negotiations.”

Prior to this, the Russian senator said that Kyiv’s threats to attack the Crimean bridge once again show the need for denazification and demilitarization of the entire territory of Ukraine.