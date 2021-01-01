On the proposal of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to “be with Ukraine” to Donbass and Crimea and transfer their time to Ukrainian, the Federation Council advised Kiev to switch to Moscow time in order to become a prosperous country again. This was announced on January 1 by a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Senator from Crimea Sergey Tsekov.

“It is better for Ukraine to switch clocks to Moscow time. <...> We must return to Russia and live according to Moscow time, “Tsekov said.

He noted that until 1991 Ukraine lived by Moscow time together with Russia and was a prosperous republic, and then “broke away”, set the clock to Kiev time and became “the most backward country in Europe.”

In his New Year’s address to the citizens of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the residents of Donbass and Crimea “be with Ukraine,” and also set the clock back an hour.

He also expressed hope for peace and the return to Kiev of the uncontrolled territories. Zelensky partially recorded the appeal in Russian, surrounded by children.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia and the issue is closed.

The Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass in 2014. Kiev has repeatedly accused the Russian Federation of interfering in the conflict in Donbass. Russia emphasizes that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.

Negotiations on resolving the situation are being conducted within the framework of the trilateral contact groups in Minsk (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE), as well as in the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine).