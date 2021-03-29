Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, drew attention to the superficial work of the Canadian Foreign Ministry, which announced new sanctions against Russia for the annexation of Crimea. He shared his opinion with RIA News…

“We sat down at the computer, stumbled upon the heads of transport organizations in Russia, added an insurance company from Crimea – and that’s it, the sanctions list is ready. This is a modern “painstaking” work of officials from Canada and other satellite countries of the United States, ”said the senator from the Crimean region.

Discussing how Russia needs to respond to these restrictions, the parliamentarian came to the conclusion that it is not worth responding to them. “The sanctions policy of Western countries is a kind of state disease, and, as you know, it is sinful to take offense at the sick,” Tsekov concluded.

Earlier, State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet stressed that the sanctions no longer cause any emotions, and Russia looks at them calmly. According to him, Western countries use sanctions as an instrument of pressure and war against Crimeans and their democratic choice, against the truth.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry introduced new sanctions against Russia on March 29. Two Russians and four companies fell under the restrictions. Canada deplored the “serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law” in Crimea.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.