

02/20/2025



The last great open front around arbitration in Spain, the business activities of the collegiate José Luis Munuera Montero, seems to have come to an end after a couple of days of maximum controversy.

The Regulatory Compliance Department of the Royal Spanish Football Federation would have concluded that There is no conflict of interest Among the Andalusian referee, ‘Talentus Sports Speakers’ and their work on the playing fields.

According to its final report, “from a legal perspective and internal regulations, there is not a conflict of interest – not real or potential – derived from the business link of Mr. Munuera Montero with the RFEF.”

During the investigation, the Federation has accessed all the information deposited in the Commercial Registry referring to the companies in which the referee has participation, with the total collaboration of Munuera Montero himself.









The Jienense collegiate assured from the first moment that his company is dedicated only to offering lectures with speakers related to the world of sports, but that in no case had he invoiced clubs or federations as published.

Once the RFEF investigation is finished, Munuera Montero will be able to arbitrate again as long as the Technical Referees Committee (CTA), which will also inform UEFA to be appointed to be appointed for European competition matches.