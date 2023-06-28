The Spanish Football Federation placed itself this Tuesday on Osasuna’s side in the situation that has been generated after the decision of the UEFA inspectors last Friday to decree the “ineligibility” of the Navarrese squad to play the next edition of the Conference League. The general secretary of the entity that governs this sport at the national level was forceful in his press conference and placed on the table some of the arguments drawn up by the rojillo rectors: that they themselves were the ones who filed the complaint for the rigging carried out by the Previous managers in the 2013-14 season, that the Supreme Court in its ruling does not find the club guilty, but a series of people, also slipped that it was the League that appeared in this case while the Federation did not. .. «Our position is the same as that of the club. Our line of action is the same that the club has reflected and the one that its leaders have reflected, “Andreu Camps proclaimed at the beginning of his appearance. Later, he assured that in his letter to the UEFA inspectors, “we state that, from our point of view, it has nothing to do with what happened then. And we emphasize that it was the club and the leaders who denounced everything. In fact, the FEF has issued the license so that Jagoba Arrasate’s team can compete in Europe next season.

In an appearance of just over thirty minutes, the Federation also revealed that there was no complaint from any club, or any entity, or anyone outside UEFA. He indicated that Ceferin’s body had been questioned on this point and that he replied that the investigation was born “ex officio” due to all the information that appeared in the Spanish press about the “Osasuna case.”

Five days after the report of the UEFA inspectors that recommended the exclusion of the Navarrese from the Conference League was known – a situation that would give Athletic its position in the event that the final resolution occurs before August 7, date of the draw for the play-off- and that there was a crossroads of communications between Osasuna and the Federation, the latter came out to give a series of explanations. And the first thing was to side with the rojillos. Of course, straight away, the Secretary General of the Federation was very critical of the content of the writings of the Navarrese entity and the attacks against Luis Rubiales, president of the Federation. “Those announcements surprised us and saddened us. We understand that some people linked to the club, not the club -he made it clear-, for whatever reasons, put the Federation and its president Rubiales on, intentionally diverting the real focus of what was happening and creating a curtain of smoke”.

He then made “an account of the facts.” And Camps said that the League commissioned an audit, in 2015, to the CSD on Osasuna. From there the complaint of the new leaders was unleashed and also that the judge decided “not to impute Osasuna for sports corruption, because he understands that there is no criminal responsibility on his part.” Next, he affirmed that the club employers appealed that order when they understood that the “club is responsible.” However, after all the judicial journey, the Supreme Court confirmed in January that the only culprits were the former managers. Likewise, he revealed that the Federation did not appear in person in this case, and reported that the League sent letters to both FIFA and UEFA to denounce these events in March 2015. “And in that letter what the League said is that It was deplorable that the Federation had not denounced the club or the managers, “he said.

Right now, Osasuna is working to present a series of allegations before the UEFA Appeals Committee with the aim of being allowed to play in Europe next season. He has a deadline to send the documentation until June 30, this Friday, and everything indicates that he will rush until the last moment. From there, a time opens waiting to know the decision of this body. In the event that the Navarrese are not in the right, they will resort to the TAS, which should resolve the situation before August 7, the scheduled date of the play-off draw. If he does it before and decides to expel the Navarrese, Athletic would take his place. If the resolution comes later, that position would go to the rival with whom the Arrasate box was paired.