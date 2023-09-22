After the dismissal of the general secretary of the Spanish Football Federation Andreu Camps, last Wednesday, comes that of the director of integrity and deputy general secretary, Miguel García Caba, whom the RFEF has already informed that he will not continue in his position. This Thursday afternoon his dismissal was made official. This gives continuity to the trickle of layoffs aimed at making the profound restructuring of the organization demanded by the players of the Spanish team a reality. “We please ask that in the federation of all Spaniards there be zero tolerance for people who have hidden, applauded or incited abuse,” Alexia Putellas warned on Thursday in Gothenburg.

García Caba was identified by the Spanish internationals as responsible for the report that exonerated Luis Rubiales of his non-consensual kiss with Jennifer Hermoso. The document presented the resigned president as a victim of the impulses of the attacked soccer player. “She was the one who lifted me up in her arms and brought me closer to her body,” Rubiales described in the histrionic assembly on August 25, in which he refused to resign.

Graduated in Legal-Community Law, García Caba is another member of the controversial system that manages Spanish sport, trained in the prestigious Master of Sports Law in Lleida promoted by Andreu Camps. He joined the head of the federation services in 2018 after having held the same position for two years at Real Madrid, a club he joined after 12 years working for LaLiga.

His last months in the federation were marked by having recorded Javier Tebas to try to demonstrate that the president of the association was behind an orchestrated campaign to end the presidency of Luis Rubiales due to the scandal surrounding the celebration of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. , the so-called Super Cup Files, revealed by The confidential. This earned him the nickname “García Graba” and also the disappointment of people who had trusted him during his time in LaLiga. According to sources close to the employers’ association, García Caba told Tebas through third parties that there was something wrong with the federation and that he was willing to reveal Rubiales’ irregularities in exchange for a job. Tebas did not trust him and commissioned one of his executives who helped promote García Caba within LaLiga to ask him if his discomfort with Rubiales was true. The answer was affirmative and Tebas agreed to the meeting in which García Caba used a pen-recorder to record the conversation held in the presence of Gerardo González Otero, former secretary general of the federation during the time of Ángel María Villar and his rival in the 2003 elections.

The recording was used by Rubiales to defend his thesis that Tebas was behind the conspiracy of the Super Cup Files audios in which, in addition to knowing the already judicialized contract and the commission of 24 million euros paid to Gerard Piqué for carrying the competition to Saudi Arabia, recordings were revealed to the then Minister of Culture and Sports, José Guirao, to the president of the CSD, Irene Lozano, and the espionage of David Aganzo, president of the footballers’ union (AFE).

His work as a spy earned García Caba the recognition of Rubiales, who a few months later appointed him director of integrity. However, in sports law circles his maneuver caused astonishment. Various sources consulted attribute it to the fact that García Caba was present at the party with girls in a villa in Salobreña denounced by Juan Rubiales, uncle of the resigned president, and that he could have been coerced by federation leaders to act like this. “It is not an excuse,” alleges one of the sources consulted. Other sources believe that it was his own initiative to record Tebas to make money with Rubiales.

