With the advances reported by the general director of the IMSS, teacher Zoé Robledo, on the progress of the process of federalization of health services in the states, which have decided so, the debate has intensified. Both academics and senior public officials from the Ministry of Health (SSa) are taking part in the discussion. Those who intervene seem to have a characteristic in common which is their little knowledge on site health services and their little experience in solving their problems. The speed of advances in federalization with the project of the decentralized public body (OPD) IMSS-Bienestar is remarkable in comparison with the failure of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi). It never made progress and became a sort of Seguro Popular and an inefficient buyer of medicines and equipment.

Historically, the competition between the Ssa and the IMSS has been almost permanent. The successes of the Ssa tend to be due to its political support, for example with Fox; while the IMSS has a solid national structure with a presence throughout the territory. Certainly, the Institute has been weakened by the successive attempts to privatize it, but it has resisted and continues to be the largest health institution in Latin America and probably in the entire American continent.

The federalization process via the IMSS-Bienestar has several aspects that involve different problems and that are consequences of the segmentation of the Mexican public system and its underfunding. The first and most discussed is its model of care with respect to which everyone seems to claim Primary Health Care (PHC), but with different perspectives on what it means. Currently, no one talks about care models that do not have PHC elements. The latter was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Alma Ata in 1978; however, since then it has undergone many interpretations, each time more restricted.

In 2018, another WHO conference was held in Astana to vitalize the Alma Ata paradigm, but with a model with clear traces of decades of neoliberal reforms. Faced with this situation, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) formed an interdisciplinary commission of experts based on the current of thought in health that is dominant in the Latin American region with the objective of developing recommendations that make it possible to make the right to health effective.

This thought about PHC inspired an intersectoral health group that, under the leadership of the Integration and Development Undersecretariat, formulated the Comprehensive and Integrated PHC Mx, incorporating concrete and field knowledge of the public health system. It also includes a methodology to establish Integrated Health Services Networks (RISS) to guarantee the continuity of the required service. This document was published in 2019 by the SSa and has left its mark on the care model of the OPD IMSS-Bienestar.

A second problem refers to how to articulate the so-called public health in the health system; “called” like this because there are also divergences regarding what public health is and what it covers; particularly from where and how the rectory is exercised and in whose hands it should be.

At present, public health actions are exercised or organized by the jurisdictions in matters of epidemiological surveillance and others that are largely carried out by the health service delivery structure. On the other hand, sanitary surveillance, which concerns processes and substances harmful to human health, is the scope of Cofepris, which, according to the General Health Law, is administratively and financially independent from the Ssa.

During a meeting in Acapulco on November 24 with the entire health sector, the undersecretary of public health made a much broader definition of Public Health. He maintained, on the one hand, that there should be a National Public Health System (SNSP), which he has not structured during his four years as undersecretary. On the other hand, he argued that the operation of medical services is part of public health and must be regulated and coordinated by the SNSP. It is understood that he refers to his undersecretary since the SNSP does not exist. Let no one be fooled, what is aired in this speech are issues of power and its exercise, far above the beneficiaries of the services. He is also ignorant of Mexican medical culture in relation to the relationship between cure and promote-prevent, an issue that concerns popular, professional and political medical culture. Hard work is needed to change this culture, so that health education, promotion and prevention prevail. We have been working for decades to make it so, but with few and slow results.