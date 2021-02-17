Dubai (Union)

The Federal Youth Foundation has received more than 400 applications for membership of local youth councils at the state level in its fifth session, which aim to benefit from new creative energies and ideas of youth that enhance their gains and achievements by enabling Emirati youth to actively contribute to the progress and prosperity of the UAE. Achieving the national strategic plans and goals over the next 50 years. After a preliminary screening process that included an in-depth study of all submitted applications to ensure that the applicants meet the conditions for membership of these youth councils, a specialized jury has chosen that includes a group of representatives from the Federal Youth Foundation and from the executive councils of the governments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah have 12 candidates from each emirate, and 10 candidates were selected after completing the final screening process.

In an advanced stage of the process of screening and selecting the final list of members of the local youth councils, which will include 7 members for each council in each emirate, and it is scheduled to be announced before the end of this February, all candidates will undergo a set of deliberate tests aimed at knowing their ability to actively contribute to enhancing the business model with Youth in the UAE.

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and President of the Federal Youth Foundation said: “Empowering youth and optimal use of their creative energies is a major focus of the strategy and the national youth agenda that reflects the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous interest in working to provide all aspects of support and care for talents. The young woman, based on her belief in their vital and important role in making a bright future in which all national visions and goals are fulfilled over the next fifty, and in which the UAE will be the best in the world.

Her Excellency added: “From here comes the role of the youth councils to form a link between leadership and youth, and a platform to reach a larger group of young energies, and to work with them on various issues of concern to them, and to motivate them to unleash their creativity, make the best use of their skills, and direct their energies to contribute to the march. The development of their country and the service of their community ».

Her Excellency continued: “We seek, through the formation of youth councils in all the emirate of the state in its fifth session, to provide space for new energies, innovations and innovations for young people that enhance the gains of the UAE, and what the youth councils have achieved in their previous sessions, and move forward by proposing innovative ideas and crystallizing them into promising projects that support the achievement of Other achievements added to the record of the Emirati model in working with young people, which has become an example in the world. Her Excellency added: “We are proud of the ideas and initiatives presented by the youth councils in their previous sessions, which strengthened the community participation of young people and provided them with an opportunity to contribute effectively to issues of concern to society and advance the development and progress of their country.”

Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Foundation, said, “We look forward to strengthening the youth work process with new perceptions and proposals that contribute to the consolidation of the UAE’s position through a pioneering role for youth in all sectors, as members of the councils are chosen through multiple stages, by identifying their capabilities and capabilities to contribute to achieving the goals. And the national strategies for youth, and give the opportunity to those who have a vision and innovative solutions to support the youth work sector according to the Emirati model, and we are happy with this level of demand for membership in youth councils and the quality of applicants, which embodies the passion of Emirati youth to employ their energies to serve society and contribute to creating a prosperous future for their country.

The local youth councils consist of 7 councils distributed over the emirates of the country (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah), and two branch councils in Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, and each of these councils includes 7 members, and those wishing to apply for membership must Be between 20 to 35 years old, and have knowledge of youth policies, and full knowledge of national strategies.

The initiative to form youth councils is an embodiment of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to provide an interactive incubator environment based on continuous communication with young people to learn about their ideas and suggestions and enhance their skills and knowledge to participate in achieving the ‘Emirates Vision 2021 », and the UAE Centennial Goals (2071).