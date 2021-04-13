The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country, during which it stressed the importance of the youth group receiving Corona vaccination, and adhering to the precautionary measures and preventive measures after taking the vaccine.

The Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, Saeed Al-Nazri, stressed the importance of young people taking the vaccine, because it has a positive impact on society by breaking the chain of infection and preserving the achievements made in the country in the face of “Covid-19”, stressing the importance of youth continuing to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures Preventive after vaccination, and adherence to laws and guidelines, to reach the stage of complete recovery.

Al-Nazri said: “Youth energies are the main driver of all activities and initiatives aimed at serving the nation and society, and the Foundation, in cooperation with youth, was keen to transform current challenges into opportunities, so we were able to achieve the desired impact of various projects through flexible alternatives that benefit from digital technologies and invest in Young people’s time and energy to develop their skills and direct them towards serving others.

He added: “The door of the Emirates is armed with Zayed’s values ​​to support the state’s preparations to manage emergencies and crises, and to prevent the spread of epidemics. They are the largest component of the national system to deal with epidemics, and the societal base supported by the knowledge, training and skills necessary to deal with various challenges.”

He pointed out that young people should realize the pivotal role assigned to them in this exceptional phase that society is going through, and work to exploit their time and skills in serving the nation’s issues, pointing out that the current stage requires everyone, especially Emirati youth, to fully understand the difficulty of the challenges, And assume their responsibilities, and raise the level of their preparedness in order to protect society and protect it from health hazards.

Al-Nazari explained that the Federal Youth Foundation is working on hundreds of activities and events, and during the pandemic it provided more than 500 activities and events in cooperation with 190 institutions from the government and private sectors, more than 30,000 young men and women benefited from them and were able to acquire new capabilities. 100 ways to invest in the youth’s energies remotely, including development programs, competitions, business incubators, and educational grants, and we collected them in one platform.

Al-Nazri pointed out that the Foundation launched nine national initiatives with the aim of raising the readiness of Emirati youth, enhancing their effective role in dealing with epidemics, and reducing their societal impacts, and all aspects of life in the country, in addition to launching a guideline for caring for senior citizens during the spread of epidemics.

2022 new cases of “Corona” and 4 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 266,23 new examinations during the past 24 hours, which contributed to the detection of 2022 new cases of the emerging corona virus. This brings the total number of registered cases to 487,697 cases. It also announced the death of four cases due to the repercussions of infection with the virus, and the Ministry announced the recovery of 1,731 new cases of those infected with the virus.

118,805 thousand doses of vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 118,805 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided, as of yesterday, to nine million and 156 thousand and 728 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 92.58 doses per 100 people.





