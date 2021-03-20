The Federal Youth Foundation announced the completion of coordination with the executive councils, to form the fifth session of local youth councils in all emirates of the country, to work on initiatives and implement programs, and to host events related to the rehabilitation and empowerment of youth, in a way that supports the Foundation’s efforts to engage youth, activate their role, and benefit from their energies. And to employ their creativity in creating a better future for future generations.

The members of the youth councils, which include seven members, including the council president, were selected in several stages, the first of which was the Federal Youth Foundation receiving about 400 applications for membership in these councils, then a specialized jury, including representatives from the executive councils, carried out a preliminary screening process. For these requests, I relied on applying a set of scientific criteria for selection.

The screening process culminated in the selection of 12 young candidates from each emirate, who all underwent a set of written, individual and group tests and personal interviews, to select council members based on many criteria that include measuring youth leadership skills, their creative abilities, and their various potentials, which contribute to achieving a qualitative addition. The activities and programs of youth councils, which in turn constitute a base for empowering young people and listening to their visions, involving them in the development process, and their contribution to creating a bright future for the UAE, and the formation of local youth councils will be announced in coordination with the executive councils.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Shama bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, said that the leadership is keen to establish an integrated approach to empower youth and reach their national contributions to achieve more achievements in all developmental and societal areas. Their ability to fulfill their ambitions and pave the way for them to be future leaders.

She added that youth councils play a vital role as a link between youth and decision-makers, in order to communicate their visions and capabilities in a practical manner, and then enable them to present their solutions towards various youth and national issues and issues, which will be reflected in strengthening their ability to achieve their dreams and activate their role in serving their society and advancing their homeland. .

Youth councils work to serve the UAE government on issues pertaining to youth, as it is a link between youth and decision-makers in the country, where the challenges that young people are going through are highlighted, and work is done to find solutions and recommendations to them, then the council submits recommendations to the authorities Concerned with drawing up policies and strategies that contribute to solving issues and developing solutions with youth, and the efforts of the youth councils work within the framework of reaching the goals of the National Youth Agenda launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to achieve UAE Centennial 2071.

Youth councils also work to launch initiatives, implement programs and host events for youth, in addition to working to educate young people throughout the Emirates about many important issues at the local and global levels, and implement studies, research and questionnaires for youth.

