Dubai (Union)

The Federal Youth Foundation announced the completion of coordination with the executive councils to form the fifth session of local youth councils in all the emirates of the country, in order to work on initiatives, implement programs and host events for the rehabilitation and empowerment of youth, in order to support the Foundation’s efforts to engage youth, activate their role, benefit from their energies and employ their capabilities Creative in creating a better future for future generations.

The members of the youth councils, who include 7 members, including the council president, were selected in several stages, the first of which was the Federal Youth Foundation receiving about 400 applications for membership in these councils, then a specialized jury that included representatives from the executive councils carried out a preliminary screening process for these requests. During which the application of a set of scientific criteria in selection.

The screening process culminated in the selection of 12 young candidates from each emirate, who all underwent a set of written, individual and group tests and personal interviews to select council members based on many criteria, and the formation of local youth councils will be announced in coordination with the executive councils.

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The wise leadership is keen to establish an integrated approach to empower youth and reach their national contributions to achieve more achievements in all developmental and societal areas. I welcome this elite of young energies that will contribute to advancing the nation’s march, preserving its gains, and building on its achievements in order to prepare for the next fifty years. Hope is on the youth, and we count on their young arms to create new opportunities for the UAE and enhance its leadership and competitiveness in many vital files.