The Federal Youth Authority announced the opening of registration for young Emirati cadres to join the “External Youth Representation” program, which aims to select distinguished national competencies and qualify them to represent the country in international organizations and forums related to national priorities, gain experience, and enhance their role in supporting the global development process, stressing that the new cycle of the program aims to enhance the involvement and qualification of more than 100 young men and women.

The Foundation works to empower Emirati youth and hone their skills by engaging them in a variety of regional and global activities, which contributes to developing their various skills and enhancing their position at the regional and global levels.

In a series of posts broadcast on its official social media pages, the Foundation called on Emirati youth wishing to join the “External Youth Representation” program to register their applications on the linkhttps://linktr.ee/emiratesyouth‬‬‬‬‬

No later than October 4, specifying five main conditions for submitting nomination applications, including that the applicant be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, that the applicant be between 18 and 35 years old, that he hold an educational certificate of no less than a bachelor’s degree, that he be fluent in both Arabic and English, writing, speaking and reading, and that he possess leadership skills and protocol for dealing with the public, communication and building relationships.

According to the Foundation, the process of registering nomination applications is done by filling out an electronic form (in Arabic and English) that includes 24 fields about the applicant’s personal, documentary, scientific and practical information and data, as well as a definition of the applicant’s most prominent achievements.

In February 2020, the Cabinet approved the “Youth Involvement Policy in Official Missions Abroad,” becoming the first policy of its kind in the world, with the aim of building future leaders in the diplomatic sector, providing the opportunity for youth to participate effectively in the state’s official missions, building capacities and skills in the diplomatic corps, in addition to providing youth with the necessary international experience, and giving them the opportunity to participate in global issues and trends.