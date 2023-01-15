Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Federal Youth Corporation, in cooperation with the National and Reserve Service Authority, organized the “Young Women of Pride” initiative in its first session, at the Khawla Bint Al-Azwar Military School, with the participation of 74 young Emirati women from different emirates of the country, with the aim of enhancing leadership skills, consolidating the values ​​of belonging and pride, and refining the personality of Emirati youth, through Simulate a one-day national service experience.

Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Brigadier General Afra Saeed Al Falasi, Commander of the Khawla Bint Al Azwar Military School, and Brigadier General Obaid Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the The Directorate of Media and Corporate Communication in the National and Reserve Service Authority, part of the first-cycle training, met the participants, and praised their participation in this experience as an honorable example for the nation’s young women.

The Federal Youth Authority, in cooperation with the National and Reserve Service Authority, had launched the “Young Women of Pride” initiative, as part of the “Pride” initiative on Emirati Women’s Day last year, as it organized a trial version of the initiative for one day in November 2022.

Simulating the experience of national service

The program of the first round of the initiative provided an opportunity to simulate the experience of national service for a period of one day in the training camp at the Khawla Bint Al-Azwar Military School. Their personal capabilities, and experiencing the reality of national service on the ground through the practice of basic military skills and various trainings, the most prominent of which are infantry training, weapons use, shooting, field and leadership skills, and physical fitness training, in addition to a dialogue session to introduce the role of women in the armed forces by presenting experiences Inspirational realism.