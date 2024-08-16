The Federal Tax Service stated that Nurmagomedov paid off a debt in the amount of 79.3 million rubles

The Federal Tax Service (FTS) has named the amount of debt repaid by mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. This was reported by “Match TV”.

The Federal Tax Service stated that bailiffs forced the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion to pay off a debt of 79.3 million rubles. “A set of enforcement measures provided for by law was adopted to comply with the requirements of the tax inspectorate’s ruling,” the organization noted.

Earlier it became known that Nurmagomedov had paid off his tax debt. In July it was reported that the Federal Tax Service had frozen Nurmagomedov’s accounts. The reason given was the 35-year-old fighter’s debt of over 300 million rubles.

Nurmagomedov is a former UFC lightweight champion. The Russian has 29 wins in 29 mixed martial arts fights. He retired in 2021.