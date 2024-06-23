The Federal Tax Authority called on resident legal persons subject to corporate tax, holders of licenses issued during the months of March and April, regardless of the year the licenses were issued, to quickly submit applications for registration for corporate tax no later than June 30, 2024, in order to avoid violations and administrative fines resulting from delay in filing. Submit a tax registration application.

The Authority warned that failure to submit an application to register the concerned persons for corporate tax according to the time periods specified in the Authority’s decision will result in an administrative fine of 10,000 dirhams. The Authority stressed the need to adhere to Federal Tax Authority Resolution No. (3) of 2024, which entered into force on March 1, 2024. The decision specified the time periods during which categories of those subject to corporate tax must submit registration applications. The decision includes legal persons and natural persons, residents and non-residents. Assessors.

The Authority also noted the need for persons subject to corporate tax to be informed of the general clarification regarding the specific periods for registering persons subject to corporate tax, which the Authority recently issued, which provides comprehensive information about the maximum limits for submitting registration applications for various categories of those subject to corporate tax, and presents a comprehensive analysis and examples to help those subject to tax… Understand how the different registration periods apply to all categories of those subject to corporate tax, and the general clarification also includes the requirements for registering legal persons seeking exemptions under the corporate tax law.

According to the general clarification, if the legal person is a resident person and was established, created, or otherwise recognized before March 1, 2024, it is necessary to submit a registration application for corporate tax to the Authority based on the month its license was issued, and even if the legal person has a license that expired in March 1, 2024, he must still submit a tax registration application based on the month his original license was issued.

According to the Authority, if the legal person has more than one license, it must use the date of issuance of the earlier license, and if the legal person is established, created, or otherwise recognized on or after March 1, 2024, it must submit a tax registration application within three days. Months from the date of incorporation, establishment or recognition.

If the legal person is established, established, or otherwise recognized under the legislation of another country or foreign territory but is effectively managed and controlled in the UAE, it must submit a tax registration application within 3 months of the end of its fiscal year.

The Authority indicated that registration for corporate tax is available through the “Emirates Tax” platform for digital tax services, as it provides the registration service around the clock through 4 simple main steps that take about 30 minutes.

The Authority was also keen to diversify the channels of providing its services to provide an environment that encourages tax compliance, as it allowed those subject to corporate tax to register through the assistance of accredited tax agents listed on the Authority’s website, in addition to government service provision centers spread across the country, which allow those subject to corporate tax to submit a registration request. Corporate tax with the help of specialists in these centers that provide their services electronically in accordance with distinguished government service standards under the supervision of qualified and trained staff.

The Authority called on persons subject to the corporate tax law to review the corporate tax law, and the general clarification regarding the specific periods for corporate tax registration, executive decisions, and relevant guidance guides that are published on its website.