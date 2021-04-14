A virologist from North Rhine-Westphalia found clear words about the corona policy of the federal states in an interview.

In an interview, Prof. Dr. Stephan Ludwig, virologist at the university in Muenster*, critical of the previous corona policy in Germany. The researcher said that the country-level implementation of the measures did not work. The researcher sees the reason above all in the lack of implementation of decided measures. “In this case, from my point of view, the federal system has failed in the fight against corona,” is the clear judgment of the virologist.

Uniform and binding measures throughout the country, as they are now in the form of the Federal emergency brake* were decided are therefore the right solution, so Ludwig continues. More on that and what the virologist from Münster says about the effectiveness of curfews, read from the colleagues at msl24.de *. (*msl24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)