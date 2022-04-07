Home page politics

Of: Fabian Mueller

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) and NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst at a past Corona summit. © Metodi Popov/Imago

In addition to the accommodation of refugees, energy policy issues are also on the agenda at the Prime Ministers’ Conference. The news ticker.

Update from April 7, 12:15 p.m.: The prime ministers began deliberations on the consequences of the war in Ukraine on Thursday. The focus is on the question of how the costs of caring for Ukrainian war refugees should be shared. The country heads will also talk about this with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the afternoon.

April 7 update: On Thursday (3 p.m.) the prime ministers will discuss with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) how the costs of caring for Ukrainian war refugees should be shared. In addition, the meeting between the federal and state governments will deal with how the registration and distribution of the incoming Ukrainians to the states and municipalities can best be organized.

Prime Minister’s Conference on Thursday: main topic refugee aid

According to the chairman of the Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK) and North Rhine-Westphalian heads of government, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), refugee aid will be the main topic of the MPK. In an interview with the Munich Mercury Wüst tackles the federal government sharply when it comes to corona policy. Before the round with the chancellor, the state leaders first sort their positions and demands on the federal government internally (12 p.m.).

At their conference on March 17, the federal and state governments had agreed in principle to approach the admission of war refugees as a joint task. A working group should prepare a decision on the question of costs by April 7th.

Appeal from MPK chairman Wüst: the federal government should not let the states down

Scholz called on the federal states not to get caught up in a dispute over funding when taking in refugees from Ukraine. “I hope that we don’t have an eternity of discussion about financial issues between the different levels of our country, but that we come to an agreement quickly and quickly between the federal government and the states,” he said in the Bundestag on Wednesday. On the other hand, in a briefing by the Düsseldorf state parliament on the Ukraine crisis, Wüst appealed to the federal government not to let the municipalities down.

“Clear and concrete financial commitments are now needed,” said the MPK chairman. It has to be decided whether Ukraine refugees should receive benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act or basic security. “The state, the municipalities and the local people are doing what is in their power,” said the chairman of the conference of prime ministers on Wednesday in the Düsseldorf state parliament. “Now the federal government must do what is in its power.”

Following the federal-state talks, Scholz, Wüst and Berlin’s head of government Franziska Giffey (SPD) will inform the public about the results as MPK deputy chairmen.

First report from April 6th

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz* expects an agreement on open questions about the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees from the top meeting with the federal states on Thursday. “I wish that we didn’t have a long, long discussion about financial issues between the different levels of our country,” said Scholz on Wednesday in the Bundestag * in Berlin.

He is striving for a quick agreement between the federal, state and local authorities, “so that we can turn to the actual task: How do we help the refugees who have sought protection here,” Scholz continued. The prime ministers’ conference on Thursday will “make important decisions on all the issues involved: registration, accommodation and of course joint financing”.

MPK on Thursday: According to the draft resolution, Ukrainians should be able to work more easily in Germany

Scholz recalled that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians had come to Germany in the past few weeks. “There will be more,” said the Chancellor. “You are welcome here – I want to say that again at this point.”

A draft resolution had become public in advance, which several media, including the Editorial network Germany and Focus Online, Template. According to the paper, the federal and state governments are striving for a “quick and fair distribution” of the refugees via the Königsteiner key. Registration should also be accelerated. It should also be made easier for the refugees to find work, and professional qualifications should also be recognized in Germany.

The energy supply should also be part of the MPK on Thursday. According to the draft, the focus should be on accelerating the planning and approval procedures for renewable energies. And security of supply with food should also be a topic of the negotiations. "For this purpose, obligations to set aside arable land should be suspended – at least temporarily," the paper says. (AFP/fmu)