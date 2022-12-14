The Federal Reserve ends the year with a new rise in interest rates, the eighth of 2022. The US central bank announced this Wednesday that it is raising the federal funds rate by 0.5 points, to the range of 4.25% -4.5%, to combat inflation. After four consecutive increases of 0.75 points, Jerome Powell believes that it is time to slow down and see how the tightening of monetary policy unfolds its effects. The latest news, with inflation falling to 7.1%, is encouraging. Even so, the members of the committee that sets monetary policy themselves foresee that rates will exceed 5% in 2023, rising half a point more than forecast in September. “We still have work to do,” said the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The central bank suggests that additional rate hikes will be necessary. “The committee anticipates that continued increases in the target range will be appropriate to achieve a monetary policy stance tight enough to bring inflation back to 2% over time. To determine the pace of future increases in the target range, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. points out the statement without giving many clues. At the press conference, Powell did not want to clarify the immediate movements either, beyond the fact that new rate hikes will come and that monetary policy is not restrictive enough even after these increases.

The move on Wednesday was widely expected. The president of the Federal Reserve already argued in advance on November 30 the reasons for a somewhat smaller increase: “The full effects of a rapid tightening [de la política monetaria] so far they have not yet been felt, so it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate hikes as we get closer to the level of tightening that will be enough to bring inflation down.”

The question now is how far the rate hikes will go and for how long it will be necessary to maintain a restrictive monetary policy to control the price rises. The forecasts of the members of the Federal Reserve They suggest that the rates will be at 5.125% at the end of next year, that is, in the range of 5%-5.25%, in 2023, to then lower the rates by one point in 2024 and another, in 2025.

Although this level is half a point higher than the forecast in September, this means entering a new phase of monetary policy, with less aggressive rate hikes. “The appropriate thing now is to move at a slower pace,” Powell said at the press conference. There are only 0.75 more points to rise to reach the level that is now drawn as the new maximum, although these forecasts are mere estimates and do not commit in advance. In addition, the fact that the rates stand at 5.125% at the end of 2023 does not imply that they will not exceed that bar beforehand. Finally, the composition of the monetary policy committee changes with the new year, so those estimates may also vary.

After four consecutive increases of 0.75 points, the movement of 0.50 points may seem like a small thing, but in reality the Fed’s monetary policy committee had not approved any of that amount since May 2000 until this year. The central bank had become accustomed to small movements, of 0.25 points, even if they were repeated (in 2005 it raised rates eight times that quarter of a point). But when Powell saw that he had misdiagnosed the price hikes as temporary and inflation soaring to the highest levels in four decades, he decided to act aggressively.

The Federal Reserve is trying to achieve a soft landing for the economy. It wants to curb demand long enough for inflationary pressures to ease, but not so much that it triggers a full-blown recession. Still, given the choice, Powell has made it clear that his priority is price stability and that he is willing to cause a recession if necessary to achieve it.

For now, the US economy is showing signs of resilience, especially in the labor market, as Powell insisted at the press conference. The United States has chained 23 consecutive months of job creation and the unemployment rate is at 3.7%, very close to the minimum of the last half century. However, at the same time, both in the real estate market (very sensitive to the price of money) and in some other sectors, some signs of economic weakening are beginning to be seen.

Inflation remains a long way from the central bank’s 2% target, but the latest declines in the year-on-year rate offer some hope that there is room for such a soft landing. Members of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee have some confidence in that scenario. For 2024 they foresee a very discreet growth of 0.5%, but growth after all. They expect unemployment to stand at 4.6% and inflation to drop rapidly, to 3.1% in the index used by the central bank.