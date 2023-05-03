Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sticks to his script. Fighting inflation has been his top priority for more than a year. Financial stability and the level of employment matter, but price stability has become his obsession. In that battle, Powell has fired this Wednesday for the tenth time in a row. That’s a 0.25 point rise, to the 5-5.25% range, the highest level since 2007. In just over a year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five points. However, the statement from the Federal Reserve opens the door for this to be the last rise in the cycle or, at least, for there to be a pause in the tightening of monetary policy.

The central bank has met the expectations of analysts and investors. The Fed no longer talks about the fact that there will necessarily be new hikes, as it had done up to now: “The committee will closely monitor the information it receives and assess its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent to which additional policy tightening may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time, the committee will take into account cumulative monetary policy tightening, the lags with which monetary policy affects to economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments”, says the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.

At a press conference, Powell has underlined the difference between that statement and the one in March, which spoke of the fact that “some” additional tightening “might” be necessary. “That phrase is no longer in the statement. We have eliminated it ”, he explained. Over time, however, he has made it clear that it is too early to end the rate hikes and that decisions will be made “meeting by meeting.” “The decision on the pause has not been made today,” he said. “We are going to address that issue at the June meeting,” he insisted.

The Federal Reserve wants to see how the financial situation evolves and what additional effect rate hikes are having, and taking a breather after the most aggressive interest rate hikes since the 1980s would allow it to assess the situation. “The tightening of credit conditions for households and companies is likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The committee remains very attentive to inflation risks,” says Powell.

The variations in the statement and Powell’s own press conference lead analysts and investors to think that there will be no rate hike at the next meeting of the monetary policy committee, which is held on June 13 and 14. Inflation data for the months of April and May and many other indicators will be known by the time a decision is made, so it is logical that Powell does not want to tie his hands in advance. At the next meeting, the members of the monetary policy committee will update their forecasts on the evolution of the economy, the unemployment rate and interest rates.

The central bank has managed to cool down the economy, which grew just 0.3% in the first quarter. However, the unemployment rate remains close to the lowest in half a century and the lack of supply pushes wages up more than Powell would like. Inflation has fallen from 9.2% in mid-2022 to 5% in March, but core inflation is already higher than general and price increases have become entrenched in services.

Despite Fed economists predicting a mild recession for the United States by the end of the year, Powell is still confident of a soft landing for the economy: “Let me say that the team forecast [de economistas del banco central] it’s not mine. Mine is that the economy will most likely continue to grow at a modest rate this year,” he said.

This Wednesday’s rise is the tenth consecutive in as many meetings since March last year. Interest rates have risen five percentage points in just over a year from the near-zero level they were at due to the pandemic. The first rise of 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) was followed by another 50, four consecutive 75 basis points, one more than 50 and two more than 25 this Wednesday. Interest rates exceed 5% for the first time since 2007.

The last time the Federal Reserve raised interest rates so many times in a row was precisely between 2004 and 2006, when the central bank raised the price of money 17 times, although all those increases were 0.25 points, a job that was shared between them. between Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke. A rate hike cycle as aggressive as the current one has not been seen since the 1980s.

Powell has also spoken out this Wednesday about the federal debt ceiling. The Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, has warned this week that the Government may run out of funds to meet its obligations from June 1. Powell has stressed that these are fiscal policy matters that correspond to the Government and Congress, but has warned: “It is essential that the debt ceiling be raised on time so that the United States government can pay all its bills on time. Not to do so would be unprecedented. We would be in uncharted territory, and the consequences for the US economy would be highly uncertain and could be quite adverse.”

The president of the central bank has warned that “no one should assume that the Fed can protect the economy from the potential short- and long-term effects of not paying bills on time.”

