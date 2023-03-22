The Federal Reserve raises interest rates in the US by 0.25 points.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Federal Reserve headquarters, in Washington. His possible decisions have impacted the dollar.
0.25 points was the increase, less than expected, in the midst of the banking crisis.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced this Wednesday an increase in interest rates of 0.25 points to place them in a range of between 4.75 percent and 5 percent, in the midst of the crisis caused by the collapse of two banks in the country and the bailout of a third.
This is the ninth rate hike in a year to combat inflation, although it is less than what the Fed anticipated when the banking crisis had not yet broken out.
News in development…
