The roadmap is maintained. Members of the Federal Reserve's open market committee expect interest rates to drop 0.75 points through the end of the year from the current level of 5.25%-5.5%, to 4.625% (i.e. , in the band of 4.5%-4.75%), according to the forecasts updated this Wednesday. Assuming that the central bank will take steps towards a less restrictive monetary policy little by little, that would imply three reductions of 0.25 points. Analysts and investors expect these cuts to occur at a quarterly rate starting with the last meeting of the spring, June 11 and 12. However, the Federal Reserve expects a somewhat less intense rate cut in 2025 than so far: three 0.25 point cuts instead of four. At this Wednesday's meeting, as expected, rates have remained at the highest level in the last 23 years and the central bank appears to rule out a cut for May 1.

The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, made it clear in the press conference after the meeting that there is risk on both sides. “We are in a situation where, if we relax too much or too soon, we could see inflation again. If we relax too late or too little, we can cause unnecessary damage to people's jobs and working lives. Therefore, we see that the risks have two sides, so it is important that we be cautious. Fortunately, with a growing economy, a stronger labor market, and declining inflation, we can approach this issue with caution. And let the data speak about it,” he summarized his position.

Powell did not want to completely rule out a first rate cut in May, because many things can happen between meetings, but he has implied that it would be too soon in the current circumstances. He has also left a warning in case inflation is not contained: “We are willing to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for longer, if appropriate.”

The Federal Reserve publishes its forecasts at the last meeting of each quarter. They have a qualified value because those who formulate them are basically the ones who have to make the decision, although they do not compromise their actions and frequently deviate from reality. The 19 members of the open market committee (FOMC) give their opinion, not just the 12 who, according to the rotating system, have the right to vote.

In December, the median forecast indicated that rates would be at the end of 2024 at the level of 4.625% (the equivalent of a range of 4.5% to 4.75%), as they have been until now. However, then they expected them to drop again in 2025 by one point to 3.625% and now they remain at 3.875% (3.75%-4% band), which implies a cut of only 0.75 points. The same happens in 2026: before they expected them to be 2.875% and now at 3.125%. In short, they eliminate a reduction of 0.25 points in 2025 given the feeling that the fight against inflation is dragging on.

Market reaction

The markets have reacted upward when these forecasts were known and have maintained the gains during Powell's press conference. There is a certain dispersion in the forecasts and it is not known who each corresponds to, so there is room for uncertainty, especially since nine of the 19 members of the committee expect fewer reductions this year than those 0.75 points.

Investors have been resigning themselves to a lower rate of cuts than they expected just two months ago and the implicit prices in the futures markets have been adapting, before this Wednesday's meeting, to the forecasts of there being three cuts of 0.25 points for the remainder of the year.

The resistance of inflation to falling below 3% has complicated and delayed rate cuts. At the same time, the labor market has shown some signs of relative cooling, within the general bonanza of recent years. This places Powell in a complicated position, with the risk of lowering rates too soon and too quickly and undermining the fight against inflation, and of lowering them too late or too little and causing a recession.

The objective of monetary policy, taking into account its double mandate of achieving in the long term the maximum possible employment with price stability (understood as an inflation of 2%), is now to achieve a soft landing of the economy, that is, a weakening demand enough to contain prices without causing a full-blown recession. So far, Powell has achieved it, but he still does not claim victory.

At the January meeting he made it clear that there would be no imminent rate cuts. The Federal Reserve statement then noted that “the committee does not expect it to be appropriate to reduce the target range [de tipos de interés] until you have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%.” That phrase is maintained in this Wednesday's statement, so the chances of a cut at the April 30 and May 1 meeting are minimal. From now on there will only be one more monthly reading of inflation and job creation, corresponding to March, which seems scarce for a Federal Reserve that proclaims itself dependent on data. For the meeting that ends on June 12, the data for April and May will be known and the outlook will be clearer.

In fact, the statement from this meeting is almost a carbon copy of the previous one. Only one of the first sentences changes minimally. Where he said “employment growth remains strong,” he now clarifies: “Employment growth has moderated since the beginning of last year, but remains strong.”

In his opening remarks, Powell said that the Federal Reserve could begin to slow the pace of reducing its balance sheet “fairly soon.” They asked him if it could be in May and he answered: “Pretty soon' are words we use to refer to pretty soon”, in one of the times that caused laughter in the room. Another was when he was asked if he ever regretted his decision to give press conferences after each monetary policy meeting, since his predecessors did so on rare occasions: “Of course… not,” he answered with an intentional pause.

Soft landing

Powell began his appearance this Wednesday with optimism, something that central bankers do not often give in to: “The economy has made considerable progress toward the objectives of our dual mandate” of price stability and maximum possible employment, he said. “Inflation has decreased substantially, while the labor market has remained strong. And that is very good news.”

The scenario drawn by the forecasts is that of a soft landing for the economy, which, according to the members of the committee, would grow 2.1% this year and 2% the next two, a considerable upward revision compared to what they expected. so far (1.4%, 1.8% and 1.9% in those three years) in line with the good evolution observed so far.

The unemployment rate would be 4.0%, 4.1% and 4.0% at the end of each year, somewhat below what was expected and minimally above the current 3.9%. At the same time, inflation would drop to 2.4% at the end of this year, to 2.2% in 2025 and to the desired stability objective of 2% in 2026, in line with previous forecasts.

