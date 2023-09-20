Jerome Powell is still trying to achieve a soft landing for the economy. In his fight against inflation, the president of the United States Federal Reserve has decided to take a break. At its meeting this Wednesday, the central bank’s monetary policy committee maintained interest rates in the range of 5.25-5.50%, as expected. The rate hike cycle appears to be coming to an end (if it hasn’t already peaked) and Powell had already said at last month’s Jackson Hole symposium that the next steps would be taken “carefully.”

The members of the monetary policy committee of the central bank published this Wednesday their forecasts for the end of the year for the evolution of the gross domestic product, the unemployment rate, inflation and, singularly, interest rates. Although these forecasts often deviate from reality and the rate forecast does not compromise their decisions, the median of the forecasts points to an additional rise of 0.25 points before the end of the year, to the range of 5.5%-5 .75%, before lowering the price of money for the next two years. Of the committee members, 12 are betting on this additional increase, while 7 believe that there will be no other rate increases.

Even more relevant is that committee members plan to keep rates higher for longer than previously expected. By the end of 2024 they would still be in the range of 5.0%-5.25% (5.1% is the median of the forecasts) and in 2025 they would still be around 4% (3.9% is the median). In both years, the new forecast is half a point more than what was forecast until now.

The president of the Federal Reserve has appeared at a press conference to report on the decisions taken. He has reiterated his tough message against inflation (“without price stability the economy does not work for anyone,” he said), but has referred to the upcoming data to see if it is necessary to give another twist to monetary policy. Regarding next moves, he has said: “That prediction is, of course, neither a committee decision nor an action plan. If the economy does not perform as expected, the monetary policy path will be adjusted as appropriate to promote maximum possible employment and price stability.”

The central bank does not foresee a recession, but it does foresee a period of low growth, of 2.1% this year and only 1.5% in 2024 (election year) and 1.8% in the following two years. The unemployment rate would be 4.1% next year, somewhat above the 3.8% that is expected to end this year.

Powell has admitted that current monetary policy is restrictive and that rate hikes are having an impact on the economy. He has expressly pointed out that there are risks to both the price stability and employment objectives, so he will act with caution.

“In determining the degree of additional tightening of monetary policy that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the delays with which the policy monetary activity affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial evolution,” says this Wednesday’s statement, in line with that of the previous meeting. The only notable adjustments between both statements are to note that growth is “solid” and not simply “moderate” and at the same time to indicate that job creation has slowed somewhat, but remains “robust.”

Inflation has fallen from the maximum of 9.1% that it reached in mid-2022, but after a year of containment, it has been rising for two months and is still at 3.7%, with the August figure, well above the target of 2% price stability. The latest rise has been due to the increase in the price of gasoline. Core inflation, which eliminates energy and food to consume at home from the basket, has continued to fall, but is still at 4.3%. The battle against inflation has not been won.

The Fed’s next two-day rate meetings are Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and Dec. 12-13. Before the first, data on the evolution of the labor market and prices in September will be known, while for the second, employment and inflation figures for October and November will also be available. Much of the market expects another pause in November and for the committee to park the decision on whether to raise rates further or not for December. The market only expects, at most, a rise of more than 0.25 points.

