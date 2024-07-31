Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades (REUTERS)

The Federal Reserve has chosen not to give any surprises and has decided “unanimously” to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% at its July meeting, although it has left the door open to a further rate cut. The Fed statement describes inflation as only “somewhat elevated” and stresses that officials are closely monitoring the labor market “for new signals, while noting that job growth has “moderated” – it is no longer “strong” – and unemployment “has risen, but remains low.” “In recent months, there has been some progress toward the 2% inflation target” but, nevertheless, “the Federal Open Market Committee has not yet agreed to the 2% inflation target.” [que fija la política monetaria de la Fed] does not believe it is appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably” toward that objective.

In his press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell – who welcomed the control of inflation, “the readings for the second quarter have reinforced our confidence” – has discreetly pointed to September. “The next steps will depend on economic developments. The committee’s sentiment is approaching that of a rate cut. A cut could be on the table at the September meeting,” he said. “If the economy continues to show strength, rates will remain at the necessary levels; if the labor market shows signs of weakness unexpectedly, we are ready to respond. Lowering rates too late could unduly harm the economy,” the argument used by Democrats to ask for them to be relaxed as soon as possible. Powell explained why the cuts are not being brought forward: “We are getting closer to the point” where a cut is justified, but “we are not quite there.” “It is just a matter of seeing more good data,” he stressed. His comments to the media were greeted by a 2% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Opinions were divided among analysts, not so much on the timing (September was the big bet) but on the cut: a quarter-percentage point, as most expect, or a more aggressive half-percentage point, as CME Group’s FedWatch tool suggested; a 50-basis-point cut would likely require evidence that the economy is slowing faster than expected. Very few expected the announcement of a quarter-point cut on Wednesday. The Fed has kept its benchmark rate between 5.25% and 5.5% since July 2023, the highest in 23 years, awaiting a sustained cooling of inflation in the United States. With prices apparently under control — the CPI rose 3% in June, compared with more than 9% a year ago — it has put emphasis on the other part of its dual mandate: maximum employment. June’s labor market data slightly exceeded growth expectations, although unemployment rose to 4.1%. The central bank confirmed the economic slowdown in mid-July, which effectively postponed its timetable to September.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon noted on the eve of the FOMC meeting that one or two rate cuts this year looked increasingly likely, after predicting just two months ago that they would remain unchanged in 2024.

On that front, the next two months will be crucial, including next week’s jobs report and the turbulence of the election cycle. Evidence of material weakness “may raise new questions about the soft landing and whether the Fed missed the opportunity to cut in July,” George Catrambone, head of fixed income at DWS Americas, also noted on the eve of the meeting. The longer gap between the July and September meetings — held on the 17th and 18th — also adds unknowns. In the same vein, Nobel Prize winner in economics Paul Krugman noted on Monday on the social network X (formerly Twitter): “The eagle has landed softly. Core inflation measured by the New York Federal Reserve is now at 2.06%. The Federal Reserve should cut rates now, now, now.”

U.S. Treasury yields have risen for a third straight month, with market sources now fully pricing in at least two quarter-point rate cuts this year, above what policymakers have said.

“It’s fair to say that if employment shows more signs of cooling, that means the economy is in worse shape and will prompt the Fed to cut more,” said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. “What we don’t know is what kind of cutting cycle it will be.” The Fed has previously started policy-easing cycles with half-point cuts following the dot-com bubble in 2001 and the financial crisis in 2007.

Last week, former New York Fed President William Dudley and Mohamed El-Erian both said in separate Bloomberg columns that the Fed risks making a mistake by keeping rates too high for too long. Dudley even called for a move at this week’s meeting. On the contrary, the available data “removes the urgency for the Fed to act,” Michelle Girard, head of U.S. market research at Natwest Markets, told Bloomberg Television. “The Fed doesn’t want to appear panicked.”

Gilles Moëc, chief economist at French asset manager AXA IM, pointed to the “105% probability” that the Fed will wait until September. “Although the market now firmly expects the Fed to cut at the September meeting, the ‘105% probability’ on that date suggests that investors now see the chances of a Fed move at today’s meeting as only marginal (5%). [por este miércoles]. We suspect that this is due to the publication of the GDP figure last Thursday, which showed stronger than expected growth thanks to private consumption and public spending. However, the GDP indicator, Moëc warns, can be misleading: “Focusing too much on GDP entails the risk of driving with too much of a look in the rearview mirror.”

Political projection on the eve of elections

“It is the Fed’s path to 2025 that is most uncertain given the potential radically different macroeconomic outcomes of the US presidential election. But it is still early days. We are not ready for a debate intensive in the economy. Kamala Harris has to distance herself from Biden’s mandate on that front given that public opinion is focused on inflation,” Moëc added in his forecast.

The political implications of the Fed’s moves are all the more evident in an election year. Three Democratic senators, led by progressive Elizabeth Warren, have urged the central bank to act more quickly. In a letter to Powell on Tuesday, the lawmakers said that avoiding a cut now would mean giving in to calls from some Republicans to refrain from taking such a step before the November election. “Follow the data,” the politicians urged, referring to the decline in the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, as well as rising unemployment and slowing wage growth, capable of “erasing post-pandemic economic gains.” The Democrats’ initial reaction to the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday borders on disappointment.

A possible rate cut in September would be seen by Republicans as a political move aimed at helping Democrats. Donald Trump recently told Bloomberg Businessweek that the Fed was aware that cutting rates before the election was “something they know they shouldn’t do.” Inflation is one of the Republicans’ main electoral cards to attack Biden, along with border management. Fears that a possible Trump victory in November would threaten the Fed’s independence, as well as the turbulence of the election campaign, complicate the scenario.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter