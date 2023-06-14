The Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, has pressed the pause button after ten consecutive increases in interest rates with the aim of taming inflation. In the process of achieving their purpose, judging by the CPI data for May —the most moderate since April 2021, in terms of their interannual rate—, those responsible for monetary policy at the central bank have decided to temporarily pause the increase in the cost of money, which the previous month reached the range of 5%-5.25%, the highest level since 2007. The pause does not mean, however, a definitive suspension, since a new rise is not ruled out at its July meeting. Everything will depend on the progress of the labor market, surprisingly strong but with signs of moderation in wages, and above all on the behavior of underlying inflation, entrenched compared to the general.

“Maintaining the target range (of interest rates) at this meeting allows the Committee to evaluate additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said on Wednesday. the governing body for monetary policy, in a unanimous statement at the end of the two-day meeting. The new rate hikes “will take into account the accumulated tightening of monetary policy, the delays with which it affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the statement added. The FOMC has also raised its growth forecast for this year to 1% from 0.4% in March, and slightly lowered its inflation forecast to 3.2%, from 3.3% previously.

In his usual appearance after the Committee’s announcement, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, confirmed that the entity remains firmly committed to reducing inflation to the 2% target, a control necessary to achieve “a sustained period of solid market conditions that benefit everyone”, with a “better balance between the labor market and demand”. Powell stressed that “almost all members of the Committee believe that it will be appropriate to raise rates further this year.” The labor market remains strong, he added, but there are warning signs, such as some weakness in the housing sector, and the same inflationary pressure, “which continues to be high.” Although progress has been made, Powell recalled, “reducing inflation is an arduous task.” In his brief message, Powell warned that he will make the decisions “meeting by meeting.” “At this meeting, in view of how far and how fast we have moved, we have thought it prudent to leave them unchanged.”

Powell, after the press conference this Wednesday in Washington. KEVIN LAMARQUE (REUTERS)

In view of the inflation data for May, analysts and investors pointed out that the Federal Reserve would not make a move this time, for the first time in 15 months. The Federal Reserve’s long-awaited pause has helped boost some rate-sensitive sectors — notably technology stocks — in recent weeks, sending the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices to 14-month highs on Monday, with the second in bullish territory. However, the forecast of a resumption of the increases has caused the stock market to fall this Wednesday. The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak, while the Dow Jones index lost more than 1%. Two-year Treasury yields, more sensitive to imminent moves by the Federal Reserve, rose nine basis points to 4.75%.

Persistent underlying inflation, notable in the price of used cars, airfares and vacation rentals, is cause for concern. According to Michael Gapen, chief economist at Bank of America, this circumstance will keep the pressure on the Fed to raise rates this summer. “A jump is not the same as a long pause,” he wrote in a note ahead of the May CPI release. Another factor to be considered by the FOMC is the effect that the bankruptcy of three regional banks has on the granting of loans, aggravating the fall in credit. Demand for loans has fallen as interest rates have risen.

For Callie Cox, market analyst at the multi-asset investment platform eToro, “the soft landing [de la economía] It still seems possible.” “The Fed continues to control inflation, the labor market remains strong enough to protect us from a recession and prices are cooling significantly,” he explained Tuesday in a note to clients.

“Inflation developments also give the Fed ample leeway to pause rate hikes. Inflation for services excluding rents – the measure that Powell has called for in recent meetings – is now in line with the headline CPI. This is an important advance. Finally, the Federal Reserve advances in the containment of the demand”. The rate of increases since March 2022 has been the most aggressive since the 1980s.

A pause, however, “does not mean the Federal Reserve is loosening its grip on the economy,” Cox stresses. “Rates are still at 15-year highs, and the Fed has no reason to lower them unless we see signs of a recession in the labor market. Although the risk of persistently high inflation is slowly fading, we have yet to see the full effects of the tightening on the economy.”

According to some analysts, “skipping” a rate hike at this week’s meeting may be the most effective way for Powell to unite a monetary policy committee divided between hawks and pigeons. The 18 members of the FOMC are split between those who favor one or two more rate hikes and those who would like to leave the key Fed rate unchanged for at least a few months, to see if inflation eases further, for fear that a rise that is too aggressive increases the risk of provoking a deep recession.

