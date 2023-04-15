The board said in a statement that UBS committed to granting the US central bank the implementation plan for combining its activities and operations in the United States and those of Credit Suisse within three months of the completion of the deal.

The statement said that the plan will include stricter requirements, some of which relate to the bank’s liquidity standards, due to the increase in the size of the institution.

The Fed must review bank mergers when a bank with total assets of more than $250 billion buys any voting stakes in a company with assets of $10 billion or more.

After years of scandal and losses, Credit Suisse bank was about to collapse before its Zurich-based competitor, UBS, came to its rescue through a merger deal supervised and funded by the Swiss authorities last month.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion), a fraction of its previous market value.