Federal Reserve Vice President for Supervision Michael S. Barr said a few weeks ago in the Senate that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank was “a case in the book of mismanagement.” The internal investigation published this Friday by the US central bank reveals that it was also a textbook case of poor supervision. The conclusions of the report make it possible to anticipate changes that tighten the regulation and supervision of medium-sized banks.

The report published this Friday reveals several key conclusions about the causes of the bank’s failure. The first, that the board of directors and management of Silicon Valley Bank did not know how to manage their risks. Second, that Federal Reserve supervisors “did not fully appreciate the scope of the vulnerabilities as Silicon Valley Bank grew in size and complexity.” Worse yet, when supervisors found those weaknesses, they “did not take sufficient steps to ensure that Silicon Valley Bank fixed those problems quickly enough,” according to the third finding. The fourth conclusion is that by passing legal changes, the Federal Reserve itself tailored a regulatory approach that impeded effective supervision.

Strengthen regulation

“After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, we must strengthen the supervision and regulation of the Federal Reserve based on what we have learned,” the vice president of Supervision said in a statement. “This review represents a first step in that process: a self-assessment that takes a hard look at the conditions that led to the bankruptcy, including the role of Federal Reserve oversight and regulation,” Barr adds.

The first task to tackle will be to “improve the speed, strength and agility of supervision”. The report points to a whole series of proposals to tighten supervision, especially of very fast-growing entities. With the system in place, if a bank grew too large, the Federal Reserve would take too long to tighten supervision. It now proposes greater continuity, so that “the bank is prepared to more quickly comply with the strengthened regulatory and supervisory standards, instead of anticipating a long transition.”

In addition, the supervisor intends to be attentive to the particular risks that fast-growing entities, concentrated business models or other special factors may pose, regardless of the size of their assets. He will pay special attention to risks from activities related to fintech and cryptocurrencies.

Another looming change is that when the Federal Reserve detects problems, it will act more decisively. “We need to develop a culture that empowers supervisors to act in the face of uncertainty,” Barr says. The central bank will be more proactive in imposing additional capital and liquidity requirements or prohibiting the payment of dividends and certain compensation to managers. In the case of SVB, supervisors were slow to act and let the problems fester while they sought additional evidence, despite the fact that the deficiencies were clear and growing.

The 118-page report more abundant attached documentation, looks in detail at the bank’s management and the supervisory and regulatory issues surrounding its bankruptcy. It reviews the recent supervisory history of Silicon Valley Bank and includes more than two dozen documents containing confidential bank supervisory information, such as proctoring letters, test results, and proctoring warnings.

The report also looks at how the combination of social media, a highly interconnected and concentrated depositor base, and technology may have fundamentally changed the speed of deposit outflows. Social media allowed depositors to instantly broadcast their concerns about a massive withdrawal, and technology enabled immediate withdrawal of funds, he says.

The Silicon Valley Bank crisis has also highlighted how the difficulties of a medium-sized and supposedly non-systemic entity can have systemic consequences even if the entity is not very large, is not very connected with others or does not provide essential financial services. Contagion is enough, the fear that the problems of one entity will also affect others.

The Federal Reserve believes that this crisis has highlighted the importance of strong bank capital. “Although the immediate cause of SVB’s bankruptcy was a liquidity crisis, the underlying problem was concerns about its solvency,” he says.

“I welcome this comprehensive and self-critical report on Federal Reserve supervision by Vice President Barr,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in the same statement. “I agree and support his recommendations to address our supervisory standards and practices, and I am confident that they will lead to a stronger and more resilient banking system,” he added.

The report and documents detail the bank’s rapid growth, as well as the challenges Federal Reserve supervisors faced in identifying the bank’s vulnerabilities and forcing it to fix them. At the time of its failure, the bank had 31 unresolved safety and soundness supervision warnings, triple the average for banks in its group.

