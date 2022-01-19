The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of a gang consisting of nine people to the court for committing the crime of money laundering obtained from fraud and the theft of others’ funds.

The Public Prosecution indicated that after investigations conducted by the Sharjah Public Prosecution, it was found that a gang consisting of nine people targeted the workers and extracted in their names telephone calling cards, opened bank accounts in their names, extracted ATM cards and took over the management of these accounts through banking applications on smart phones, then They deceive the victims by deceiving them through phone calls claiming that they are bank employees claiming to update their data or win a financial prize. They obtain the information that authorizes them to enter the victims’ accounts, transfer the money to the bank accounts that were opened for this purpose, then withdraw it in cash and deposit it in other accounts belonging to them. And then they send this money outside the country, as it turns out that they forge some bank seals as well.

The Public Prosecution indicated that legal measures were taken against them by referring them to the competent court for the original charges, and called on the public not to respond to fraudsters via telephone calls or by any means, and to inform the competent authorities immediately about it.

She stressed that she will request the application of the most severe penalties against the accused, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 in the matter of countering money laundering crimes and combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organizations, for which the penalty is up to temporary imprisonment, and a fine of no less than three hundred thousand dirhams. And not more than ten million dirhams.