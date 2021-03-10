The Federal Public Prosecution conducted 671 remote investigations during the month of February, while the number of cases disposed of reached 2,734 cases, with a disposal rate of 99%, according to statistics published by the prosecution on its official account on the Twitter site.

Statistics stated that the number of executed electronic requests reached 10 thousand and 363, and the total procedures for implementing judgments amounted to 6907 procedures, penal orders 843 orders, and 712 cases reserved.

In another context, the Public Prosecution continued, through its accounts on social media, to spread legal awareness, as it clarified in a tweet recently published the cases in which a person is considered due to the rule of law, indicating that he will be considered under the rule of law if the convicted person has not been sentenced to a felony or A misdemeanor penalty is preserved in the Criminal Status Document First: If a felony penalty has been passed and five years have passed since the penalty was executed, pardoned, or forfeited by lapse of time.

In the second case, if the ruling is for a misdemeanor penalty and three years have passed since the execution of the penalty or a pardon thereof, unless the judgment has deemed the convicted person a recidivist or the penalty was extinguished by the lapse of the period, then the period shall be five years, according to Article (2) of Federal Law No. For the year 1992 regarding rehabilitation.

It is noteworthy that the Public Prosecution provides many smart services through its website and smart application, including the grievance service for the fine for violating precautionary measures for the (Covid-19) virus, as it made clear that the service allows the violator to complain about the administrative penalty for violating the precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread (Covid-19) virus, and the violator or his representative submits it with a reasoned request to the Penalty Department at the Public Prosecution within 15 days from the date of notification of the violation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

