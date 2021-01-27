The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is apparently dealing with the case of a right-wing extremist lone perpetrator for the first time in its history. On Wednesday, the authorities announced that they had brought charges against the German national Susanne G. on January 19 on suspicion of preparing a serious, state-endangering act of violence, the threat of a crime and other offenses.

According to “Tagesspiegel” information, Susanne G. is a 55-year-old alternative practitioner from Leinburg in the Nürnberger Land district.

The woman is said to have prepared an arson attack on a politician or Muslim in the summer of 2020. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Susanne G. had previously sent six anonymous threatening letters to politicians, a Turkish mosque association and an association for refugee aid. Five letters came with a sharp pistol cartridge. The letter to the mosque association in Röthenbach (Nürnberger Land) said: “You will never be safe!” There was a cartridge in the letter.

Susanne G. is said to have spied out potential victims of the attack

Susanne G. represents a “basic attitude characterized by right-wing extremism and xenophobia,” says the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. From the beginning of December 2019 to the beginning of March 2020, she sent the threatening letters. A district administrator and a local mayor were among the recipients. In the summer of 2020, the woman spied out possible victims of attacks, including police officers.

Susanne G. is also said to have downloaded instructions for building explosive devices and incendiary devices from the Internet. For the construction of incendiary devices, she procured “gasoline, cartridges with a propane / butane gas mixture, fireworks and fuses”, according to the federal prosecutor.

The police arrested Susanne G. in September 2020. The Federal Prosecutor took over the preliminary investigation in October. The accused is in custody.

From security circles it is said that Susanne G. sympathizes with the neo-Nazi small party “The III. Weg ”and was tattooed with Nazi symbols, including a swastika. The woman is also said to have taken part in marches to glorify Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler’s deputy in the NSDAP.

Right-wing terror women so far only in groups like the NSU

So far, the federal prosecutor’s office has only dealt with right-wing extremists who were active in groups. The best-known figure is Beate Zschäpe, who formed the murderous terrorist cell NSU with the neo-Nazis Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos.

There were several right-wing extremist men who acted on their own, including the assassins from Halle and Hanau. Until the Susanne G. case, only proceedings against individual terrorist perpetrators from Islamist and left-wing extremist scenes were pending at the federal prosecutor’s office.