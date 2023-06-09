Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

In the case of Lina E., the federal prosecutor’s office is apparently appealing and demanding that the left-wing extremist receive a higher sentence.

Dresden – The student Lina E. was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in Dresden last week. On the other hand, the left-wing extremist and three other accused appealed. After Mirror-Information from Friday (June 9) is now also contesting the judgment of the federal prosecutor. The prosecutors had demanded a higher sentence for Lina E.

Federal prosecutor appeals: “Militant left-wing extremist ideology”

The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Dresden had sentenced Lina E. to five years and three months in prison for membership in a criminal organization and left-wing extremist acts of violence. The court thus fell well short of the demands of the federal prosecutor’s office, which provided for eight years in prison for the left-wing extremist. Therefore, the federal prosecutor’s office has now appealed against the verdict, as a spokeswoman for the news magazine Mirror confirmed. The prosecutors had previously certified that Lina E. and the three men accused had a “militant left-wing extremist ideology”.

The defendant Lina E. is standing in the hearing room as the trial continues in the Dresden Higher Regional Court (OLG) and holds a folder in front of her face. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

For Lina E.’s three co-defendants, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office demanded a prison sentence of between two years and nine months and three years and nine months. The judgment of the Dresden Higher Regional Court had resulted in a sentence of between two years and five months and three years and three months for membership or support of a criminal organization.

Lina E. and co-defendants are also contesting the verdict

Lina E. and the three accused men also appealed the verdict, as was announced on Wednesday. According to a defense attorney for the student, the sentence was far too high. A spokeswoman for the Higher Regional Court said information from the German press agency According to this, the files would be handed over to the Federal Court of Justice, but the verdict of the chamber had to be available in writing first. She was unable to provide any information on the expected duration of the revision procedure.

All four convicts are currently at large. On the evening of the verdict, the judge suspended the arrest warrant against the student subject to conditions. The 28-year-old had previously been in custody for more than two and a half years. According to the Higher Regional Court, the penalties only have to be served after a final conviction (bme/dpa).